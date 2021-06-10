Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Shares Up 10.9%

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) shares shot up 10.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.12. 999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $167.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.14.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations based on cytostatics. The company offers Apealea/Paclical for the treatment of ovarian cancer. Its products portfolio includes Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation that combines XR-17 with docetaxel that has completed pre-clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Cantrixil, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

