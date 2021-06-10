OCA Acquisition (NASDAQ:OCAX) Shares Down 0.1%

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 8,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 73,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,334,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,418,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,396,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,660,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,813,000.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

