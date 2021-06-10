Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Cut to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

OCGN stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 142,497,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,952,961. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 4.47. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ocugen will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 7,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $84,872.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,512.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 10,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $650,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 755,056 shares of company stock worth $9,167,376. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter worth about $53,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 12.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

