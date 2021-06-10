Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Chardan Capital

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its target price cut by analysts at Chardan Capital from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 37.50% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OCGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.20.
OCGN stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.20. 1,604,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,271,852. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 4.47. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In other Ocugen news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $329,001.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 195,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $2,788,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 755,056 shares of company stock worth $9,167,376. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ocugen by 12.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ocugen by 13.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.
Ocugen Company Profile
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
