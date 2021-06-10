Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Chardan Capital

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its target price cut by analysts at Chardan Capital from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 37.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OCGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.20.

Get Ocugen alerts:

OCGN stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.20. 1,604,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,271,852. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 4.47. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ocugen will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $329,001.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 195,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $2,788,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 755,056 shares of company stock worth $9,167,376. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ocugen by 12.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ocugen by 13.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.