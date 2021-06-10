Oddz (ODDZ) Hits Market Cap of $7.07 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. Oddz has a total market cap of $7.07 million and $3.93 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oddz has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Oddz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00061507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00178423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00199249 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.12 or 0.01278715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,991.59 or 1.00616717 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002936 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.