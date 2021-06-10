ODUWA Price Tops $0.45 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001233 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $4,376.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,728.14 or 0.99857354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00035006 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009545 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00071168 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001001 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009156 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.