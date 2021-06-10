Odyssey Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00063465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00023812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.04 or 0.00852943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.44 or 0.08510065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00089282 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.