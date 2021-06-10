Offshift One Day Trading Volume Reaches $65,667.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, Offshift has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002698 BTC on exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $65,667.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,521.57 or 1.00083184 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00036160 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00068396 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000999 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008981 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,330,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

