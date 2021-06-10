Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.94. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 21,199 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $113.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

