Oikos 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $29,619.00 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, Oikos has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Oikos has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $29,619.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00062105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00184607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00200021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $477.59 or 0.01303655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,759.65 or 1.00341876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002949 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 174,648,076 coins and its circulating supply is 154,749,451 coins. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

