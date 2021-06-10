OKB (OKB) Market Capitalization Hits $855.14 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $855.14 million and approximately $493.71 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can now be purchased for $14.25 or 0.00039169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

OKB Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

