OKCash Trading Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and $53,558.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,641.59 or 0.99904917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00035497 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009533 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00070755 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001011 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009181 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 81,440,637 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.