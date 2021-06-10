Olyseum (OLY) Market Cap Hits $19.89 Million

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Olyseum has a market capitalization of $19.89 million and approximately $45,353.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olyseum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Olyseum has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Olyseum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00062736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00191174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00201236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $471.30 or 0.01296176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,294.49 or 0.99817463 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Olyseum Profile

Olyseum was first traded on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,009,764 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Olyseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Olyseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.