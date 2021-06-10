OMG Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $229.64 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. OMG Network has a market cap of $703.36 million and $229.64 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for $5.02 or 0.00013841 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00163521 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001167 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000812 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000076 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

