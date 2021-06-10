Omni Price Tops $4.25 on Top Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $9,541.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $4.25 or 0.00011580 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Omni has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00451038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,221 coins and its circulating supply is 562,905 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.