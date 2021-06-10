Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Lessened by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,713 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Omnicom Group worth $14,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $83.53 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

