Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMC. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $83.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.