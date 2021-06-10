OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMVKY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.42. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $2.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

