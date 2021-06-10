OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.07. OncoSec Medical shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 128,103 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $145.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China acquired 1,691,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,836,730.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in OncoSec Medical by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter worth $12,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

