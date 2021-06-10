OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC lowered its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMF stock opened at $59.89 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $60.48. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

