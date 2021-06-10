OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells $70,665.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $70,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,795.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 65,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,150. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $692.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 3.91. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.54 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,222,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,912,000 after buying an additional 142,675 shares during the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 203,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 576.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 233,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 73,223 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONEW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

