Ontrak (OTRK) versus Its Peers Financial Comparison

Ontrak (NASDAQ: OTRK) is one of 27 public companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ontrak to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ontrak and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ontrak 0 2 3 0 2.60 Ontrak Competitors 92 389 536 15 2.46

Ontrak currently has a consensus target price of $42.60, indicating a potential upside of 32.96%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 7.27%. Given Ontrak’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ontrak is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ontrak and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ontrak $82.84 million -$22.71 million -24.84 Ontrak Competitors $1.94 billion $96.17 million 42.17

Ontrak’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ontrak. Ontrak is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Ontrak has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ontrak’s rivals have a beta of 7.07, suggesting that their average stock price is 607% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.0% of Ontrak shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 58.2% of Ontrak shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ontrak and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ontrak -20.77% -54.79% -14.11% Ontrak Competitors -39.15% 16.05% -9.95%

Summary

Ontrak rivals beat Ontrak on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need. The company's technology-enabled, OnTrak, program is designed to treat health plan members with unaddressed behavioral health conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

