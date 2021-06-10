Open Governance Token (OPEN) Market Cap Tops $2.11 Million

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $588,952.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00063756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00023758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.59 or 0.00846841 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00047086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.12 or 0.08488072 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.