Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 59.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Open Predict Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $2,153.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 62.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00062147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00023447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.42 or 0.00838466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00088756 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.49 or 0.08413039 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

