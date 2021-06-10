Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Holdings Increased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,511 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Open Text worth $19,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of OTEX opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.69. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 13.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.