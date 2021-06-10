OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Reaches $1.94 on Major Exchanges

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00062147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00023447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.42 or 0.00838466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00088756 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.49 or 0.08413039 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

