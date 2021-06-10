Opium (OPIUM) Price Tops $2.51 on Major Exchanges

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Opium coin can now be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00006802 BTC on popular exchanges. Opium has a market cap of $10.44 million and approximately $75.81 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Opium Coin Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

