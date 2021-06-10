Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Aegis started coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MediWound presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

MediWound stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. MediWound has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative net margin of 41.37% and a negative return on equity of 125.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 82,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. 17.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

