OptionRoom (ROOM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $164,646.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $164,646.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00062017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00179670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00198762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $480.51 or 0.01294159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,002.25 or 0.99657811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

