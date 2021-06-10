Opus Reaches Market Cap of $291,392.65 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. Opus has a total market capitalization of $291,392.65 and $9.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Opus has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One Opus coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00063805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00023980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.41 or 0.00853570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00047112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.48 or 0.08498749 BTC.

About Opus

OPT is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

