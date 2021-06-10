Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after acquiring an additional 407,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $82.23. 687,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,259,833. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.91. The company has a market cap of $237.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

