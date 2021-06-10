Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €9.50 by Barclays

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been given a €9.50 ($11.18) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.77 ($15.02).

Shares of EPA ORA opened at €10.59 ($12.46) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €10.43. Orange has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

