ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Shares Acquired by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,588,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,633 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 3.26% of ORBCOMM worth $19,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 2,023.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 30,353 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 338,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 176,430 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,424,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORBC. Craig Hallum lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $11.28 on Thursday. ORBCOMM Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $11.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $896.97 million, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.