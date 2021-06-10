Orbitcoin Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000631 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $739,972.11 and approximately $7.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,407.79 or 1.00057945 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00035408 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009603 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.00368219 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $331.92 or 0.00912209 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.47 or 0.00463003 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00070537 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003803 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

