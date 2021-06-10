Orbs Price Tops $0.0863 on Top Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Orbs has a market capitalization of $192.47 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0863 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Orbs has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00062558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00022875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.54 or 0.00840414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00089078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.51 or 0.08355639 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

