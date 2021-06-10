O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $528.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,624. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.65 and a 1 year high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total transaction of $1,764,781.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,900.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

