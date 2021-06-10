OREO (ORE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $43,793.00

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, OREO has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. OREO has a total market capitalization of $87,678.44 and $43,793.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OREO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,241.27 or 0.99912548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00034366 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.44 or 0.00376136 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.00457782 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.98 or 0.00882134 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007919 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00066768 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003728 BTC.

OREO Coin Profile

OREO (ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling OREO

