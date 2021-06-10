OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.84.

OGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded OrganiGram to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at C$3.97 on Thursday. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.