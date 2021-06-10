Origin Dollar (OUSD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $40,794.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $9.02 million and $40,794.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00061729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00181220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00200006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $475.24 or 0.01291443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,817.63 or 1.00050361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

