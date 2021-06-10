Origin Sport (ORS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $124,095.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $124,095.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00040482 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00044998 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000177 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

