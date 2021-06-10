Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Buys C$17,250.00 in Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Robert George Friesen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.45 per share, with a total value of C$17,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,483,500.

Shares of OCO stock traded down C$0.06 on Thursday, hitting C$3.34. The company had a trading volume of 89,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,015. The stock has a market cap of C$623.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,113.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.76. Oroco Resource Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$3.65.

Get Oroco Resource alerts:

Oroco Resource Company Profile

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Oroco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.