Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Buys C$17,250.00 in Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Robert George Friesen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.45 per share, with a total value of C$17,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,483,500.
Shares of OCO stock traded down C$0.06 on Thursday, hitting C$3.34. The company had a trading volume of 89,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,015. The stock has a market cap of C$623.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,113.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.76. Oroco Resource Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$3.65.
Oroco Resource Company Profile
