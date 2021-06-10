Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.77

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.77 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 7182111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

ORPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Orphazyme A/S alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORPH)

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Orphazyme A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orphazyme A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.