Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.77

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.77 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 7182111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.
ORPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Orphazyme A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORPH)
Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.
