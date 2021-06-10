Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Down 5.9%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) shares traded down 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $26.72. 4,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,208,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.07.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). On average, research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $388,819,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,682,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,186,000. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,719,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

