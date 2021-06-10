Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Acquired by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,877,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241,009 shares during the period. Osisko Gold Royalties makes up about 1.2% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 8.30% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $152,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OR opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0413 dividend. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OR shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

