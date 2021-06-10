Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.05

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 1653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on OUT. Citigroup increased their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

