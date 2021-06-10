Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,570 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Ovintiv worth $13,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 168.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 6,150.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OVV stock opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on OVV. Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

