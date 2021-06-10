Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.02% from the stock’s previous close.

OVV has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.38.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of TSE OVV traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.38. 250,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,370. The company has a market cap of C$9.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.29. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$9.07 and a twelve month high of C$38.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.