Owens Corning Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,601 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,517% compared to the typical daily volume of 99 put options.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $102.25 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

