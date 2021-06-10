Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 102,619 Shares

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 102,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $1,512,604.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,625,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,075,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 125,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,183,497.84.

Shares of NYSE ORCC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $14.67. 1,233,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,102. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Gillson Capital LP increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 539,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 58,790 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 104,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,138,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 194,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 146,502 shares during the period. 45.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

