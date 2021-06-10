OWNDATA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. One OWNDATA coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $729,722.06 and approximately $1.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00124220 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001954 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.92 or 0.00778869 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWN is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

